Warburg Pincus Trimmed Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Position by $184.71 Million as Valuation Declined; Copart (CPRT) Holder Force Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 653,089 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 1.90M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Co Ny owns 0.95% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 42,730 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 222,741 shares. 182,323 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.01% or 2,908 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 8,967 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 38,179 shares stake. Lifeplan Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 225 shares. First City Capital Mgmt Inc holds 9,500 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 4,893 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.57% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 4.27 million shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 9,581 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First Republic Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 64,574 shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 32.94 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Copart (CPRT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kosmos Energy Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares and Share Repurchase – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kosmos Energy (KOS) Presents On Strategic Entry into Equatorial Guinea – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2017. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kosmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of Its Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold $146.48 million worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Wednesday, February 27. $530.60 million worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO..