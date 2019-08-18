Warburg Pincus Stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Trimmed by $184.71 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Its Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) Position by $5.06 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 3.23M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (CRL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 104,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, up from 69,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 142,841 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Warburg Pincus Limited Liability reported 2.79 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs reported 496 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. On Wednesday, February 27 Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold $146.48M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) or 22.50 million shares. Shares for $530.60M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO. on Friday, March 1.

