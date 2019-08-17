Warburg Pincus Stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Comerica Bank Trimmed Its Comerica (CMA) Holding by $1.40 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 3.23 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 18,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 212,188 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, down from 230,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.51M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS & CO. also sold $530.60M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares. $146.48M worth of stock was sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P. on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 496 shares. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) or 2.79 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $295.72M for 7.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.