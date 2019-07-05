Warburg Pincus Position in Antero Resources (AR) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; As First Financial (THFF) Valuation Declined, First Financial Has Cut Its Position by $532,980

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 6.13 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 3,256 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $128,835. $102,012 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 34.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 10,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University stated it has 6.69 million shares or 8.24% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 256,332 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Llc has 11.94 million shares. Mountain Lake Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 1.41 million shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 53,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 1.39% or 11.22 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Holding (Cayman) Limited holds 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.55 million shares. Bp Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Assoc holds 16,475 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Freestone Cap Holding invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Interest Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 11,712 shares in its portfolio.

