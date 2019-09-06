Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by $184.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Position by $20.26 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 1.39M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 578,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 12.92 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464.81M, down from 13.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 230,986 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. KOS’s profit will be $26.88 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 15,434 shares. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 2.79 million shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.27M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.