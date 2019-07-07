Warburg Pincus Holding in Antero Resources (AR) Cut as Share Value Declined; Apollo Global Management (APO) Position Held by Partners Group Holding Ag

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.63 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 852,657 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 14/05/2018 – QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Elliott, Apollo Mull Bids for NH Hotel Group Stake -Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,731 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 389,575 shares. Invesco stated it has 523,679 shares. 13,500 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 63,450 shares. 307,999 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 210,410 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 6.69M shares or 8.24% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 467,493 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Company holds 0.01% or 17,252 shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 74,364 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt Communication has invested 0.27% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,927 worth of stock or 7,350 shares. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $166,862 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 134,171 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,060 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).