Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Position in Antero Resources (AR) by $140.12 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 12.48 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 1.76M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation reported 421,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.94% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oppenheimer Inc owns 35,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,750 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 45,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 53,582 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 948,957 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Natixis accumulated 0% or 74,364 shares. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Company has 1.83% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.07M shares. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 1.06M shares. 1.13M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $50,085 was made by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

