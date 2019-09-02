Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Stake by $184.71 Million; Cacti Asset Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.60 Million as Share Price Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 386,229 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 406,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 2.24M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 496 shares. Warburg Pincus Ltd holds 2.79M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 130.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. KOS’s profit will be $26.48M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 14,814 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 636 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 493,412 are owned by Hamlin Cap Ltd Liability Com. Illinois-based Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dsc Advisors LP stated it has 4,274 shares. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Tx has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ssi Mngmt holds 0.04% or 6,406 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montecito Bancshares has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Advsr Limited Company reported 7,534 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 141,596 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 163,867 shares. Hills National Bank Trust owns 55,890 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.