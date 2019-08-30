Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Its Stake in Antero Resources (AR) as Share Price Declined; Aew Capital Management LP Lifted Its Store Capital (STOR) Stake by $6.46 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.79M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.42M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 257,923 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 141,287 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp owns 12,234 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability stated it has 16,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jane Street Lc invested in 0% or 13,416 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 8.45 million shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Guggenheim Cap reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 138,456 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1,611 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 541,192 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Value Idea Contest Update: August – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 18, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.