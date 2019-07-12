Warburg Pincus Has Decreased Antero Resources (AR) Stake by $140.12 Million; Share Value Declined; As Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) Stock Rose, Sandler Capital Management Lifted Stake by $776,000

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 8.78M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 97,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 597,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Barclays Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 23/03/2018 – BLOOMBERG TO ADD CHINA TO BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS GLOBAL INDICES; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – SETTLEMENT RESOLVES ALL ACTUAL AND POTENTIAL CIVIL CLAIMS BY DOJ RELATING TO BARCLAYS’ SECURITISATION, UNDERWRITING AND SALE OF MORTGAGE- BACKED SECURITIES IN PERIOD 2005-2007; 26/04/2018 – Barclays and Peers to Make Finance Greener With Help From UN; 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO JES STALEY SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Barclays Africa drops KPMG over auditor’s Gupta work; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades to Aa3 from A2 credit enhanced Custodial Receipts, Series 2017-FR/Rl-018; 04/05/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 09/05/2018 – TransUnion Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.48M for 32.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $173,130. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Numbers From Antero Resources’ Q1 Report That You Won’t Want to Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 106,846 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 797,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 772,935 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers holds 112,830 shares. Virtu Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Harbourvest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 431,113 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.37 million shares. Northern invested in 0% or 1.21M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 11.22 million shares. Prns Group Inc Ag has invested 0.58% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 404,771 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Com accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dow Chemical De accumulated 11,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock.