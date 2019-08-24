Warburg Pincus Has Cut Position in Antero Resources (AR) by $140.12 Million; Kepos Capital LP Increases Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 46,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 38,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25M shares traded or 167.62% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $128,835. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 33,082 shares to 12,256 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 37,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,454 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Finance Acquisition Corp.