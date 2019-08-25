Warburg Pincus Has Cut Its Holding in Antero Resources (AR) as Share Price Declined; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Declined, Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Position

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,830 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers. Amer Assets has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The California-based Mountain Lake Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 4.56% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc reported 1.41 million shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Corecommodity Ltd Liability Com has 105,376 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 12,827 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 50,470 shares. Principal Fincl Inc stated it has 18,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 263,179 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company has 45,146 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 463,200 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Honeywell Int Inc has invested 0.16% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 18,279 shares to 171,953 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated stated it has 15,320 shares. Bb&T accumulated 30,122 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 904,543 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 2,787 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce accumulated 0% or 46,550 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 100,839 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 50 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Counselors holds 4,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pnc Fincl Services invested in 0% or 9,799 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).