Warburg Pincus Has Cut Its Antero Resources (AR) Stake by $140.12 Million; Netscout Systems (NTCT) Market Value Declined While S&T Bank Decreased Its Position

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 21,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 307,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 328,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 37,766 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems: Board Increases to 9 Members From 7 Members; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT); 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.635. About 1.26M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 165,971 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.77% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 256,332 shares. Oppenheimer Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,867 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 400,782 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 113,654 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 814,852 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 0% or 10,764 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi accumulated 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citigroup holds 210,410 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 8,900 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,282 shares. Fund Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,750 shares worth $50,284. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Mackenzie Fin holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 66,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 15,788 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.4% or 4.92 million shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 1.45M shares. Federated Pa reported 158,070 shares stake. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 21,900 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 115,088 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 315,175 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 64,082 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1.03M shares. 8,278 were reported by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio.