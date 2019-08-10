Warburg Pincus Decreased Antero Resources (AR) Position as Share Value Declined; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding Maintained by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.71M shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 908,331 shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,261 were accumulated by Sei Investments Communication. Principal Group invested in 6,402 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsr Lp has invested 0.96% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Personal owns 1,508 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 863,903 shares. 47,318 are held by Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited Company. 70,308 are held by Clearbridge Lc. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 139,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 250 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 330,500 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C stated it has 1.33M shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 38,353 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 1.24 million shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 127,999 shares. Private Grp Inc holds 555,881 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,100 shares to 169,400 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of BECN February 2017 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2016, Bizjournals.com published: “The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OPEC output hits new low on Trump’s sanctions, supply pact- Reuters survey – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $207,353 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, March 13. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Snap to raise $1 billion to invest in AR, possible acquisitions – Reuters” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.