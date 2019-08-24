Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Upped Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $1.40 Million; Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Cut Position as Market Value Declined

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 269,630 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freshford Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 3.55% or 228,458 shares. Menta Capital Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 11,068 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0.09% stake. Cim Mangement holds 5,091 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 66,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl has 7,614 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 966,603 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc owns 22,739 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 60,250 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 133 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 56,205 shares. Fmr owns 475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,140 shares. Millennium Lc reported 843,206 shares stake.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 255,000 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 89,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,820 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.01M for 9.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 13,209 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 341 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Country Club Trust Co Na holds 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 2,125 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 58,386 shares. Shayne Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 110,638 shares. Schroder Management, Maine-based fund reported 15,700 shares. 7,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 7,828 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 159,211 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 5 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 599,289 shares.

