Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) as Shares Declined; Louisiana (LPX) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $398,400 as Shares Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 215,193 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 313,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 11.54M shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 2.67 million shares traded or 28.78% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,787 shares to 28,420 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 195,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 169,465 shares to 370,623 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).