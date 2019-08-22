Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake as Stock Rose; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Its Holding by $586.27 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 265,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 44,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 309,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $248.85. About 539,803 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07B, up from 19,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 1.87M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 139,223 shares to 719,586 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,743 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howland Management Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Lazard Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.24% or 620,816 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,002 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 17,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 39,465 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Management Lc owns 8,798 shares. Of Vermont has 1.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hilltop reported 0.54% stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,471 shares. Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 6.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited holds 5,898 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Haverford Financial stated it has 5.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,821 shares to 141,639 shares, valued at $5.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

