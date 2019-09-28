Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed By $20.41 Million Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stake By $436,062

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 88.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 168,642 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 21,048 shares with $2.56M value, down from 189,690 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) stake by 34.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 39,642 shares as Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)’s stock declined 8.68%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 76,187 shares with $849,000 value, down from 115,829 last quarter. Corcept Therapeutics Inc now has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 923,577 shares traded or 32.52% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,005 are owned by Burney. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 58,171 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,759 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,911 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 223,800 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And owns 635 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested in 42,784 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 22,757 shares. 1.91M were accumulated by Victory Cap Management. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 173,808 shares. Motco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Darden Restaurants Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $146 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.72% above currents $116.36 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 22 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. Maxim Group maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13800 target.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 111,792 shares to 121,220 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs stake by 94,365 shares and now owns 505,099 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 0% or 8,144 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.28% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 10.27M shares. 112,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 16,145 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Legal General Plc holds 0% or 263,673 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 25,104 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 148,921 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,624 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Victory Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 4,538 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated owns 592,299 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.27M shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,470 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 567 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 30.32% above currents $14.58 stock price. Corcept Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Select Energy Svcs Inc stake by 28,421 shares to 49,794 valued at $578,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Consol Energy Inc New stake by 23,945 shares and now owns 45,154 shares. Rh was raised too.

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.74M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.