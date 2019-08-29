Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Holding by $987,536 as Stock Price Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 14,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 30,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 87,378 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 151,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 103,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 255,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 13.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 15.18M shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,573 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 36,228 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 10,393 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd reported 19,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt owns 250,260 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Inc reported 398,898 shares stake. 557,207 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 3,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,495 are held by Fairview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Somerset Tru Co reported 84,103 shares. Family Management holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,683 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 521,449 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 387,394 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32,380 shares to 48,970 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 76,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp.