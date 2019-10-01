Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Encana (ECA) Decreased by $10.87 Million; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Woodward (WWD) by $1.86 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 81,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 36.18 million shares traded or 49.00% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 16,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 45,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 384,392 shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $215.08 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 1.26M shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 14,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Rockland Com has invested 0.09% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 6,001 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Lc reported 5,872 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Invesco Limited stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd holds 88,398 shares. Delta Management Ltd Com holds 0.17% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 2,335 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 15,582 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 91,244 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.35% or 19,700 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 595,193 shares.