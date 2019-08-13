Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Stake In Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Was Lifted; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Eaton Vance Management Lowered by $71.40 Million Its Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 405,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.77 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.5. About 293,428 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 546.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 119,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 18,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 533,661 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,065 were reported by Rench Wealth. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has 7,820 shares. Fort LP holds 0.45% or 12,656 shares in its portfolio. 10,364 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Lc. 26,855 were reported by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1,691 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. S&Co has invested 4.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,877 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Guardian Tru invested in 0% or 500 shares. Guardian Lp has 3,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 359,930 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cap Mgmt Va holds 0.06% or 1,285 shares in its portfolio.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,543 shares to 56,753 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 24,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5,576 shares to 55,050 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 76,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,260 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg LP stated it has 1.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 994,062 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 34,600 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 26 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 746 shares. 5,237 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C M Bidwell Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,515 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 142,573 shares. Moreover, Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.5% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 19,230 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.24% stake. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 5,685 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 2.17 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 60,040 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.