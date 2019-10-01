Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 1185.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 111,792 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 121,220 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 9,428 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $11.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 1.79 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 159,782 shares with $21.94M value, down from 197,392 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $20.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 952,505 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 10,708 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 850,139 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 165,899 shares. Atria Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,051 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 4.96 million shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 1.77 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 132,641 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Southport Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Victory Capital invested in 0% or 45,982 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 623,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.14% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 21,100 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. The insider Hamm Harold bought 93,000 shares worth $3.97M. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Cushman Wakefield Plc stake by 115,115 shares to 96,963 valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 13,833 shares and now owns 110,243 shares. Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $49.29’s average target is 60.08% above currents $30.79 stock price. Continental Resources had 11 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Management Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 66,459 shares. 4,567 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Rech Inc. Wellington Gru Llp invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,587 shares. Lodge Hill Limited Liability Corp reported 75,654 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 107,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited owns 2,100 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 272 shares. Moreover, B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 1.24% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mirae Asset Limited reported 59,279 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 56,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 0.18% or 35,845 shares. Jennison Llc holds 0.04% or 295,164 shares in its portfolio. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has invested 2.79% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

