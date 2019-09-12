Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $8.93 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Position in Incyte (INCY) Lifted by $7.97 Million as Stock Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 152.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 94,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 157,143 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35 million, up from 62,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 694,155 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE, INCYTE IN PACT TO EXPAND OVARIAN CANCER TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 24/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine and Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration Evaluating Combination lmmunotherapies in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents `Practical Application of Sequencing for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers: A Focus on; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 300.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 190,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 253,327 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 63,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 2.18 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Incyte (INCY) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math QQEW Can Go To $74 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Incyte Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,523 shares to 49,744 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,917 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 127,151 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Rhenman Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab reported 100,000 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cognios Capital invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cambiar Limited Liability Com has 79,165 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 310,471 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 95,320 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 273,135 shares. Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 28,318 shares. 1.67 million are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 111,008 shares. First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Comerica Bank has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 42,729 shares.