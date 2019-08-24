Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake; Live Nation Entertainment Has 1.19 Sentiment

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 489.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 157,529 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 189,690 shares with $23.04 million value, up from 32,161 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 173 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 145 decreased and sold positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 145.57 million shares, up from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Live Nation Entertainment Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 108 Increased: 114 New Position: 59.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stake by 844,389 shares to 330,025 valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 45,616 shares and now owns 124,076 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.10% above currents $120.53 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $120 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust holds 2,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Advsr Lp reported 144,244 shares stake. Guyasuta Inv Advsr has 1,700 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 35,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 100,000 shares. 108,873 were reported by Kames Cap Public Llc. 28,403 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 16,872 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,432 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 6,500 shares. Chem Bankshares has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 7,265 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $180.19 million for 20.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 628,437 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.99 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It has a 3367.62 P/E ratio. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.