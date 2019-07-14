Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised By $12.81 Million Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 546.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 100,878 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 119,347 shares with $15.28 million value, up from 18,469 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $55.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. See Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $14 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $13 Maintain

24/01/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26 million was made by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 520,489 shares to 369,861 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) stake by 206,132 shares and now owns 163,053 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg holds 225,009 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Scotia reported 6,748 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,821 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,069 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 10.19M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 70,053 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 364,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 649,340 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 0.97% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Llc invested 2.48% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 0.04% or 2,176 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 546,043 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 34,745 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 6,010 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 81,490 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3.38 million shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 72,246 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.05% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 114,100 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com invested in 38,475 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership holds 1.79M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,200 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 24,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.03% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). United Services Automobile Association invested in 77,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 29,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 30,400 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 4.06 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Realogy Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:RLGY) 5.4% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.