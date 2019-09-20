Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Position in Cdk Global (CDK) Cut by $22.43 Million; American Century Companies Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Stake as Shares Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 118,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.38 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 4.35M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 457,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 21,539 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 479,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 616,966 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $92.13M for 15.66 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 39,213 shares to 45,462 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 14,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For CDK Global – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 126,152 shares to 180,693 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 49,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.