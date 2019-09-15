Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Corvex Management LP Decreased By $7.53 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Corvex Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 68.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp sold 39,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 18,000 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 57,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Is Facebook Just a Platform? A Lawyer to the Stars Says No; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 81.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 29,279 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 6,785 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 36,064 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Capital holds 0.12% or 2,534 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 665 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 29,578 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 79,910 shares. 281,400 were reported by Primecap Management Communication Ca. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 9,876 shares. Neuberger Berman holds 60,235 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0.35% or 106,932 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 1,081 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 34,889 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited has 4.61% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 624 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt owns 8,126 shares. Buckingham invested 0.41% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The California-based Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.3% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 26.79% above currents $226.86 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Telsey Advisory Group. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $375 target in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $30000 target. Wells Fargo downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 30 by UBS.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 111,792 shares to 121,220 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 11,770 shares and now owns 21,518 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 the insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, a Germany-based fund reported 220,000 shares. Moreover, Clough LP has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 4,004 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Circle owns 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 295,949 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intersect Capital holds 11,343 shares. Td Asset has 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Foundation Advisors stated it has 8.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Middleton And Com Ma owns 72,078 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2,836 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lbmc Inv Ltd Llc has 2,299 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71,224 shares.

