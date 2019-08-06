Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Holding in Costco Whsl (COST) by $20.54 Million; Sather Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $7.23 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 92,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 167,719 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 84,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 92,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 177,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $268.92. About 1.61 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 22,224 shares to 304,739 shares, valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 100,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “India raises cost of refinery project with Aramco by 36% – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HSBC Plans to Lay Off 4000 Employees Globally to Cut Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Anthem shares sink as cost concerns overshadow earnings beat – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “This is why large retailers like Amazon, Walmart & Costco wonâ€™t be as impacted by fresh tariffs – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 11,015 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 180 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.66% or 13,308 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 5,018 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 5.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 23,782 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 4,111 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capstone Financial holds 3,188 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.04% or 1,677 shares in its portfolio. Addenda holds 25,845 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 322,812 shares stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc accumulated 5,210 shares. Jones Lllp accumulated 29,202 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability reported 890 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com stated it has 9 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.