Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding by $10.20 Million; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $338,410

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 89,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 365,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77M, down from 454,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 391,112 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 6,281 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 11,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 16,136 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 10,586 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 45,897 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Eulav Asset Management holds 48,300 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 21,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability owns 6,154 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern owns 818,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 75,994 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.49% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.21M for 31.60 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods by 76,190 shares to 147,249 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 100,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

