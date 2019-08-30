Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose; Blackrock Increased Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position by $57.56 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 50.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 73,621 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 410,263 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 7.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.86 million, up from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 109,470 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,787 shares to 28,420 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,578 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 513,266 shares. Cls Limited Company reported 111 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 277 shares. 31,400 were reported by Capital Fund. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 33 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 34,219 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 26,006 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,087 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 137,681 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 151 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc owns 16,622 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 20,291 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.90 million shares to 141.63 million shares, valued at $8.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spok Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 180,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM).

