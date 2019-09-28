Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Six Flags Entmt (SIX) Stake by $10.19 Million as Stock Price Declined; Chesapeake Asset Management Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 234.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 207,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 296,540 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, up from 88,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.22M shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% or 46,153 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston owns 472,988 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Management Us owns 374,849 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd reported 35,567 shares stake. 190 were reported by Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy). Citizens And Northern stated it has 24,211 shares. Wilkins Counsel reported 7,700 shares. Venator Limited has 8.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Tru Advisors LP has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 524,658 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 0.59% or 14,096 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 14,220 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Nadler Grp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,711 shares. Moreover, Stearns Financial Service Group has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,908 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv accumulated 1,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock.