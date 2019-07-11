Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 489.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 157,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, up from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 978,839 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 317,463 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) by 257,300 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $43.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 84,857 shares to 92,736 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 89,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,451 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

