Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increases Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Braun Stacey Associates Boosted Its Advance Auto Parts Com (AAP) Holding by $2.46 Million; Stock Value Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (AAP) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 14,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 70,118 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 55,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 477,109 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 546.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 119,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 18,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $145.34. About 826,723 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 282,740 shares to 74,135 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 844,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,025 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

