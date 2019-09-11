Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increases Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Raised Stake by $407,750

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 546.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 119,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 18,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.69. About 1.05 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hyatt (H) Relies on Unit Expansion to Counter Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 8,494 shares. Perella Weinberg Mngmt Lp has 26,043 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal accumulated 226,446 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 0.05% or 17,175 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,707 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,792 shares. Security Natl Trust Co holds 0.04% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 4,576 shares. Fiduciary Commerce invested in 0.03% or 8,022 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding invested in 315,550 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 328,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.28 million shares. Bb&T owns 8,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 199 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 282,433 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cap Rech Investors holds 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 7.27 million shares. 101,704 were accumulated by Fin Counselors. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability has 10,316 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,685 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 1,515 shares. Yorktown And Research Inc has 1,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 20 shares. Bokf Na reported 95,172 shares stake. 27,550 are held by Horizon Investments Limited Liability. Bamco Ny invested in 0% or 480 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 20,215 shares. Psagot Investment House has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,001 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 76,444 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,476 shares, and cut its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.