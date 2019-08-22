Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Position by $2.07 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Its Stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by $17.95 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 304,739 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, up from 282,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.1. About 154,025 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Expects Deal to Close in 2nd Half; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into ILG, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation — ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 589,586 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 123,167 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.58% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Strs Ohio reported 104,800 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,532 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 300,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 104,700 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 11,361 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Tower Limited (Trc) holds 0% or 300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,384 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 110,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,829 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 1.44 million shares. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.17% or 402,231 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,400 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.84M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 1.14M shares to 930,470 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 31,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,249 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).