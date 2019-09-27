Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Soros Fund Management Raised Its Navient (NAVI) Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 300.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 190,076 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 253,327 shares with $12.13 million value, up from 63,251 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $53.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 2.65M shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Navient Corporation (NAVI) stake by 43.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 86,579 shares as Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 286,579 shares with $3.91M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Navient Corporation now has $3.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.84M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Navient Implements Proxy Access; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology

Among 3 analysts covering Navient Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient Corporation – Common Stock has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 21.12% above currents $13.07 stock price. Navient Corporation – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) rating on Thursday, April 25. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $14.5000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold NAVI shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 3,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Canyon Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 7.11% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 25.65M shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). 32,800 are owned by Omers Administration Corp. Mirae Asset Glob reported 75,608 shares. Boston Ltd owns 82,109 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 30,219 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 44,427 shares. Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). The Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Utah Retirement has 41,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.02% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 6,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 224,036 shares.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New data shows Navient’s positive record of helping borrowers stay out of default – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), The Stock That Dropped 16% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 6.50% above currents $53.99 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 40 Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.