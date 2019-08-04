Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $19.06 Million; Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $13.60 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.85M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.84 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 489.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 157,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 189,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, up from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.09. About 870,592 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Yandex and Synnex – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $122.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,442 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 265,503 shares to 44,104 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 124,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,783 shares, and cut its stake in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtn owns 2,580 shares. 220,479 were accumulated by Scout. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.32% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 10,110 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested in 1% or 20,964 shares. Farmers has 0.25% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 242,350 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 5,237 shares. Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.02% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 21,457 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% or 2,415 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 9,046 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Daiwa Secs Gp owns 7,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management reported 20,013 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “McDonald’s Hits All-Time High as Promotions, Renovations Boost Sales – GuruFocus.com” published on July 26, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 09, 2019.