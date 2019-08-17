Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holds Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Kestrel Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $4.53 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 275,829 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 241.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 142,582 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.08 million, up from 41,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 89,430 shares to 365,451 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 31,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,249 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cim Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,737 shares. Baillie Gifford And has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc invested 2.63% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Osborne Prtn Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,387 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 29,878 are held by Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or. 3,229 were reported by Lesa Sroufe &. 49,187 are owned by Pacific Glob Inv Management Communication. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 2,692 shares. East Coast Asset Llc reported 1,535 shares. Capital Interest Ca accumulated 0.01% or 513 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 55,235 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 49,664 shares. M Kraus reported 1,056 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy McDonald’s, A Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Declared Dividend Increase Expected In September – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MCD Stock Looks Good Ahead Of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits SBA Communications (SBAC) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.