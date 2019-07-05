Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Lowered by $50.18 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Has Raised by Provise Management Group Llc

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,981 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 265,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 309,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 347,416 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares to 2,354 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,608 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 96.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.