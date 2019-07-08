Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $948,780; Stock Value Declined

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 12.17 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 50.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,621 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 694,400 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 63,956 shares. Cordasco Network owns 2,686 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Incorporated stated it has 9,040 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Ltd reported 55,439 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 457,306 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 3,690 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc stated it has 63,212 shares. Stanley accumulated 81,979 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,741 shares. Insight 2811 invested in 36,602 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Holderness Investments holds 1.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 73,291 shares. Fdx accumulated 173,056 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lbmc Investment Advisors Lc holds 6,405 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pure Fincl Advsrs invested in 29,642 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.82 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,782 shares to 129,827 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L (Prn).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.79 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Co, a New York-based fund reported 10,381 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 8,400 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 344,091 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.08% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 1.34 million shares. Ci Invests invested in 0.04% or 243,787 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 2,486 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 30,028 shares. Lasalle Mgmt Secs Limited Liability invested in 2.15% or 2.74M shares. Synovus Fincl holds 2,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 41,777 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 178,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.9% or 331,989 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 20,291 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 482 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. 46,328 shares were sold by Denien Mark A, worth $1.37M on Monday, February 4.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 76,462 shares to 105,290 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 12,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “9 stocks with dividend yields over 4% in a sector that often beats the broader market – MarketWatch” published on February 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cisco, Deere, Dillardâ€™s, J&J, L3, Macyâ€™s, Occidental Petroleum, SunRun, Valero and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.85 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.