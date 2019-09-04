Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Ciena Com (CIEN) Lowered by $10.94 Million as Valuation Rose; Freshford Capital Management Upped Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $9.81 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 61.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 295,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 188,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 484,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 427,600 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 76,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40M shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.