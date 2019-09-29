Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $1.18 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position by $11.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 180.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 14,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 23,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 8,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 830,571 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 22/05/2018 – MOVES-RBC GAM appoints Roland Schmidt director of EMEA business development; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA BUSINESS WILL BE CHALLENGED WITHOUT NAFTA; 23/05/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV TO VISIT NORTH KOREA ON MAY 31 – RBC CITES FOREIGN MINISTRY; 28/03/2018 – RBC HAS FIGURED OUT POT BUSINESS BUT HASN’T ACTED: MCGREGOR; 19/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 14/03/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management strengthens U.S. investment management team; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL TO BANK POT COMPANIES

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 533,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 235,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 769,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.21 lastly. It is down 30.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 50,575 shares to 816,159 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 84,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9,389 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 13,188 shares. Synovus Finance invested in 0.01% or 15,871 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 82,412 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com reported 99,685 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 26,839 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 85,190 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management LP holds 0.45% or 464,550 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 877 shares. 133,356 were reported by Lpl Limited Liability Company. Pentwater Cap Management LP reported 2.44% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cambridge Research Advisors holds 72,909 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.54M shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management Ltd has 0.58% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 105,000 shares. 114,713 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Com.

