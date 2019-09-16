Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Stake in Danaher (DHR) as Stock Rose; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stake Has Boosted by International Value Advisers Llc

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 73,626 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 164.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 94,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 152,080 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74 million, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.15 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55,389 shares to 485,531 shares, valued at $27.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 457,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,539 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 2,015 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. L & S Advsr accumulated 6,917 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 200,393 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability has invested 3.57% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 3,990 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 31,592 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.39% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership reported 453,984 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,465 shares. Lifeplan Group Incorporated accumulated 57 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation owns 2.44% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 107,405 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.07% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio. 2,391 are owned by Citizens And Northern. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

