Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Sentiment Is 1.1

Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 54 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 49 sold and decreased positions in Hanmi Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 27.44 million shares, down from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hanmi Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 195.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 32,380 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 48,970 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 16,590 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $292.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation for 167,675 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 577,350 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 353,292 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $614.23 million. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.13% below currents $116.78 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 3.49 million shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provise Management Group Ltd Liability stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc stated it has 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 62,837 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc invested in 1.36% or 44,846 shares. Fdx Inc accumulated 0.2% or 47,883 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,955 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Invest Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,891 were reported by Advisors Preferred Limited Company. 146 are held by Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Co. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Company owns 73,716 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 4,990 shares to 8,270 valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 89,825 shares and now owns 62,820 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was reduced too.