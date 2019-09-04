Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $744,303 as Valuation Rose; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Intelsat S A (I) as Valuation Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 871,819 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 28,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 17,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 4.23 million shares traded or 56.07% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 84,857 shares to 92,736 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 104,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,458 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc invested 0.98% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company accumulated 0.55% or 1,400 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt has 31,468 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. 51 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 12,909 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 15,326 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 19,745 are held by Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Callahan Lc owns 0.31% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 23,865 shares. Fund Mgmt accumulated 61,326 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 251,718 shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 156 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.08% or 9,576 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fading Political Risks Boost Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyson Foods invests in Grupo Vibra – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intelsat Stock Dropped 16% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 695,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.