Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped By $3.37 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Kronos International Has 1.5 Sentiment

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 195.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 32,380 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 48,970 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 16,590 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $285.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Kronos International Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 36 reduced and sold holdings in Kronos International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kronos International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk stake by 16,624 shares to 7,078 valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 282,740 shares and now owns 74,135 shares. Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Ltd stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Salem Management has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 116,856 shares. Moller has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,108 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc holds 0.34% or 7,907 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,943 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Services has 22,742 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.66M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & reported 243,623 shares. Blue Finance Cap Inc reported 14,589 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Drexel Morgan & Company holds 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,451 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.86 million worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 118,638 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.