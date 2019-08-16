Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake By $26.16 Million; Core Laboratories LP (CLB) Sentiment Is 1.06

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 37.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,714 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 126,121 shares with $43.13M value, down from 202,835 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $356.36. About 98,083 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Core Laboratories LP (CLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 119 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 112 cut down and sold their equity positions in Core Laboratories LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 44.10 million shares, down from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Core Laboratories LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 88 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bank reported 91,421 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 3,040 shares. Mirador Prns Lp owns 1,501 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,119 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14,375 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 4,527 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.15% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 25,058 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 2,374 shares. Asset Management holds 6,621 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Co reported 165,090 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 57 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 3.38% or 103,306 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 32,380 shares to 48,970 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 71,491 shares and now owns 692,628 shares. Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs was raised too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 28.02 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 391,957 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 263,081 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 0.77% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,700 shares.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 176,048 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Core Laboratories NV (CLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.