Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake by $374,250; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp analyzed 41,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 4,990 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,270 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 498,875 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 12,933 shares to 27,520 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 71,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "TFSA Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 7.78% – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "Lazy RRSP Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks to Cement Passive Income of $9200/Year – The Motley Fool Canada" published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "US bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for 82 foreign banks – StreetInsider.com" on July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "INTC Shares Hit By Bear Note During Test of Key Trendlines – Schaeffers Research" on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Here's What to Expect from AMD's Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 Large Corporates Set to Beat on Earnings in Q2 Today – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019.