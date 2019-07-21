Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Xylem (XYL) as Valuation Rose; Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by $1.04 Million as Shares Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 692,323 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,490 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 51,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 730,159 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 12,933 shares to 27,520 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.08% or 397,000 shares. 79,101 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt. 2,807 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 1,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 82,805 shares. Pnc Services Gru has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 30,906 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Page Arthur B reported 13,710 shares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 40,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 1,017 shares. Communications Of Vermont owns 6,526 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,383 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cowen says Xylem lacks ‘obvious catalysts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.94 million for 25.27 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Rech owns 0.1% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 7,400 shares. Bessemer stated it has 284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Sei Invests owns 51,177 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Ameriprise has 963,089 shares. 11,293 are held by Piedmont Incorporated. Nordea Investment Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,341 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Valley National Advisers reported 376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 334,504 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 21,138 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. London Communications Of Virginia invested in 0.2% or 567,337 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And accumulated 31 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested in 33,743 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Vance Corp (EV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Both the EV Market and Nio Stock Have Credibility Problems – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIO: A Possible Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.