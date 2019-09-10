Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed By $4.32 Million Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding; Ambow Education Holding LTD. American Depository S (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shorts Down By 59.09%

Ambow Education Holding LTD. American Depository S (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) had a decrease of 59.09% in short interest. AMBO’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.09% from 2,200 shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Ambow Education Holding LTD. American Depository S (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s short sellers to cover AMBO’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.12% or $0.1786 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3301. About 1,791 shares traded. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) has declined 61.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.29% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 73.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 81,595 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 29,205 shares with $1.56M value, down from 110,800 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $65.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 357,151 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Alert: High Insider Buying at This Canadian Bank – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Your Top Bank Pick for 2020? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 37.81% above currents $55.51 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ambow Education Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ambow Education Signs Partnership Agreement with International Technological University (ITU) – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ambow Education Partners with GCQA to Establish Credit Recognition Alliance among US and Chinese Colleges – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ambow Education Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “IPO News This Week: June Starts Off With 2 Offerings on the Calendar – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 03, 2018.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company has market cap of $56.00 million. The firm operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.